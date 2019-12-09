Worksop library devastated by floods forced to close until Summer 2020

The library on Memorial Avenue suffered devastating damage from the floods at the beginning of November.

The building, owned by Inspire, receives over 200,000 visits a year and holds a library stock of 26,000 items, including a large heritage collection.

Worksop library after flooding on November 7

Thankfully, all of the books were saved from damp damage due to fast thinking staff.

Cllr John Cottee, Chairman of the Communities and Place committee said: “Thank you to staff from across Inspire, the County Council and ARC partnership for their response to the flood.”

The building hosts the library service, adult learning, a young people’s study programme, community events, Café, registration service, adult day care and several Inspire and Nottinghamshire County Council office staff.

The councillor also thanked the local community for their help, and reassured them that services will resume as soon as possible.

Due to the amount of work required, the library estimate they will be back up and running by Summer 2020.