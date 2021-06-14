Worksop braces for thunderstoms as weather warning issued

The town is waking up to another fine day (Monday, June 14) with temperatures remaining over 20C until the ‘amber’ weather warning, which covers much of the country, comes into force on Wednesday.

Wednesday will see another sunny start, with temperatures soaring to around 25C, but cloud will descend during the afternoon.

A pedestrian struggles with her umbrella against the wind (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson said: “Showers will spread north later, perhaps heavy and thundery, continuing into Thursday.

"Largely cloudy Friday with some showers possible, but still very warm.

"Some places are likely to see thunderstorms later Wednesday through to Friday with the potential for travel disruption and flooding.”

For those struggling with the current heatwave, temperatures are set to dip to a more manageable 17C-19C during the weekend, although it will be cloudier than in recent days.