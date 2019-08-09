Will Friday's rain in Notts continue into the weekend weather forecast?

Early morning rainfall in Nottinghamshire on Friday, August 8, is likely to continue throughout the day and into the weekend, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster has predicted that heavy rainfall will persist throughout Friday, with high and "muggy" temperatures likely to bring the odd sunny spells.

There is a risk of heavy, thundery showers throughout today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday, August 10), with high temperatures of 26C.

The Met Office forecast for Friday and Saturday said: "Rain and strong winds clearing north through the morning, leaving a muggy day with sunny spells.

"However, heavy showers with a risk of hail or thunder will develop in the afternoon, with strengthening winds returning. Maximum temperature 26C.

"Heavy or thundery showers tonight, merging at times into longer spells of rain, will persist through much of the night. Turning windy especially over the hills. Minimum temperature 15C.

"On Saturday frequent showers are expected, heavy at times. Windy with gales over the hills and more widely by the afternoon. Perhaps turning drier further east later. Maximum temperature 21C."

More showers are expected for Sunday and into next week.

The Met Office added: "Further heavy blustery showers during Sunday, again potentially heavy and thundery. Monday seeing sunshine and heavy showers at first, these easing later. Fine start to Tuesday before heavy showers develop."