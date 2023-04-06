News you can trust since 1895
What will the weather be like this Easter Bank Holiday weekend in Worksop?

It’s looking like a mostly pleasant Bank Holiday ahead – so tuck away those Easter eggs and make the most of the outdoors.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read

After an unsettled spell to end the working week, the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will open with a good deal of fine and settled weather.

Good Friday is set to be free of rain with spells of sunshine in Mansfield, with highs of 14C.

Easter Saturday will see sunny intervals throughout the morning, with light cloud forming in the afternoon.

There are sunny days to look forward to this weekend.There are sunny days to look forward to this weekend.
It will be a bit breezy but temperatures will remain around 12C.

The weather on Easter Sunday will begin cloudy before changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

The temperature will reach welcome highs of 14C and it will remain a dry and bright day throughout.

Unfortunately, things will take a sudden decline on Easter Monday when heavy rain showers are expected throughout most of the day.

It will also be breezy, however the temperature will remain fairly mild at around 13C.

