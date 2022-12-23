On Christmas Eve, there will be bright spells changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with the possibility of some light rain in the evening. Temperatures will sit between 7C and 8C for the majority of the day.

On Christmas Day, it will be rather windy and grey, with a mild temperature of 10C for the time of year.

Advertisement

Temperatures will drop to highs of 6C on Boxing Day, and we can expect some sun in the sky by late morning.

It is probably going to be grey and windy on Christmas Day in Bassetlaw.

So could it be a white Christmas? Probably not in Bassetlaw. It is set to be a cloudy and wet Christmas for much of the UK as it stands.

David Oliver, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.

Advertisement

“High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.

Advertisement

“There is some uncertainty about the timing of colder air from the North-West, but it looks like this will introduce some snow showers to the north-west of Scotland late on Christmas Day.”