Good morning! It’s Thursday- here’s today’s weather forecast.

Today (July 18) will be cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle at first, this clearing east during the morning.

Sunny spells developing and perhaps the odd shower, particularly over the Derbyshire hills.

Feeling warm in any spells of sunshine.

Temperatures will peak at 23 °C.

