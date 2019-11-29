What the weather will be like today

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for ice after temperatures plunged overnight.

Today after a cold start, most areas will have a dry day with plenty of sunshine although showers will affect some coastal areas. Staying cold throughout, despite winds remaining light. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight coastal showers will continue at first but will tend to ease overnight. Elsewhere it will be dry but with a risk of freezing fog patches. Cold with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Saturday will be a dry day with sunny spells developing for most, although freezing fog patches may be slow to clear. Staying cold, despite light winds once again. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

The Met Office ahs issued a Yellow warning for icy weather in our area this morning.

What to expect: