Weather: Winds expected to ease in Nottinghamshire as residents set for 'calm' Christmas

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Christmas in Nottinghamshire is expected to be “calm” this year, as winds set to ease for the big day.

The Met Office forecasts that Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) will be mostly cloudy, with a possibility of light rain and drizzle.

The eastern regions are expected to be drier, offering the best chance for some limited sunny spells.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be breezy but very mild, with a maximum temperature of 13 °C.

Christmas tree decorations and lights.Christmas tree decorations and lights.
Christmas tree decorations and lights.
Read More
Winter villages: 16 picture-postcard Nottinghamshire villages that are well wort...

As Christmas approaches on Wednesday, December 25, the weather in the region is expected to be calm and mild, with cloudy conditions.

But winds will gradually ease throughout the day.

In the west, it may be damp at times, while the east will be drier with minimal overnight frost expected.

We may not have a white Christmas this year, but the Met Office predicts a “calm” Christmas, which is surely the next best thing. Right?

For more weather updates as the week progresses, visit: www.metoffice.gov.uk.

Related topics:Met OfficeNottinghamshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice