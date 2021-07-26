Weather warning for thunderstorms for Worksop
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Bassetlaw.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 2:07 pm
The warning is in place for the region from 9am tomorrow, Tuesday July 27, to 6am on Wednesday July 28.
It comes after parts of London were hit by severe floods following heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.
Roads were left blocked by floodwater and a number of underground stations were closed in light of the conditions.
The Met Office is urging people to be careful when travelling and plan their route in advance.