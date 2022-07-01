Today, July 1 has seen some bright clouds and the occasional drizzle. Temperatures remain at a comfortable 19C, letting you get away without your jacket.

At around 5pm we can expect some of those clouds to shift with a bit of sunshine shining through as we make it home from work for the weekend.

This evening clouds will make a return and stay in place for much of the following day.

It will be a cloudy weekend in Worksop.

On Saturday, June 2, temperatures will creep up to a high of 19C at around 2pm. Those pesky clouds will cover the skies until 3pm, where the sun will finally shine intermittently for the rest of the day until it sets at 9.35pm

Sunday, June 3, will require an umbrella and sunglasses as both showers and sunshine are forecast. The day will begin with clouds until lunchtime where sunny showers will take over. Temperatures will peak at 19C at around 4pm.

Next week we can expect more cloudy days with temperatures ranging between 19C and 22C.