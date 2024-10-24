Weather forecast for the weekend (Oct 25-27) in the Worksop and Retford area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Although the clocks go back on Saturday night, unfortunately we can’t go back to the best of the summer weather in the Worksop and Retford area this weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, do not despair because if you plan to go out as the half-term holiday reaches its midway stage, the chances are it’s going to be mainly dry and pleasant in a gentle breeze, with temperatures higher than normal.

Both the Met Office and the BBC are forecasting three quiet days, although it is likely that some light rain will fall on Friday. Here is our day-by-day guide:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRIDAY – the day will begin with a lot of mist, and maybe even full-blown fog, which could hang around until about 11 am. It will slowly clear but the afternoon will still be overcast with the threat of some light rain at any time between 4 pm and 8 pm. For the time of year, temperatures won’t be too bad at all, peaking at about 14C (57F).

A predominantly pleasant weekend of sunny intervals in a gentle breeze is predicted by the weather forecasters.

SATURDAY – after a dry and quite mild night, Saturday will again kick off with mist in the air. But from 10 am until lunchtime, expect plenty of sunny intervals battling it out with a light wind. The afternoon will turn cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 13C, but it will almost certainly remain dry into the evening and overnight when the thermometer will dip to 7C.

SUNDAY – Sunday looks set to be the brightest and most pleasant day of the weekend. You will wake up to spells of sunshine and they will continue right through until 5 pm within a gentle breeze and temperatures of about 13C. It will turn overcast during the evening, but the chances of rain are negligible until drizzle is followed by showers through the night into Monday.