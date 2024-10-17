Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The weather looks set to have a distinctly autumnal feel to it this weekend in the Worksop and Retford area, according to the forecasters.

It is predicted to have a bit of everything – sunny intervals, dull spells, showers, gusty winds and even fog! – although thankfully, it will not get too cold.

Here is our day-by-day guide, based on the combined forecasts of the Met Office and the BBC:

FRIDAY – an overcast start to the day, with the BBC even forecasting that early-morning mist will deteriorate into fog for two or three hours before things brighten up from about 11 am. The afternoon will be much better, with sunny spells and a negligible chance of rain. However, late-evening drizzle is expected to turn into showers by midnight and then full-blown rain in the early hours of Saturday morning. Friday daytime temperatures should hover around a peak of 12C to 14C (57F).

SATURDAY – overnight rain will be difficult to shift as we move into Saturday. The Met Office says we will wake up to heavy rainfall which should have died out by 10 am. But the BBC thinks there’s a danger of persistent showers right up to 3 pm. Both agree it will be dry from then on, with temperatures similar to Friday, averaging out at about 13C. Overnight, it will be mild to cool.

SUNDAY – a wet start to Sunday, with a 70 per cent chance of rain from about 7 am until the early hours of the afternoon. Strong winds from the south are also likely for three or four hours until mid-afternoon when it should become calmer and drier with the sun trying to break through the clouds. Temperatures are forecast to remain about 13C and won’t dip much lower overnight into next Monday.