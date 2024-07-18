Weather forecast for the weekend (July 19-21) in the Worksop and Retford area

By Richard Silverwood
Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:54 BST
Stand by for a mixed bag of weather in the Worksop and Retford area this weekend as the summer continues its erratic course.

For one of the warmest days of the year so far on Friday is set to be followed by lots of showers on Saturday and a noticeable, rapid dip in temperatures on Sunday. Here is our day-by-day guide, based on the combined forecasts of weather experts at the Met Office and the BBC:

FRIDAY – a beautiful day is in prospect with warm sunshine greeting us when we wake up and lasting throughout the day. In fact, it is likely to be pretty hot during the afternoon and evening, with the Met Office even forecasting that temperatures will shoot up to 27C or 28C, which is the mid-80s fahrenheit. A very warm and dry night into Saturday is also predicted.

SATURDAY – the morning opens with a bright continuation of Friday – spells of sunshine and feeling pleasant. But the tide turns from about 11 am when it will become predominantly cloudy and temperatures struggle to rise any higher than 21C in a moderate breeze. There is also a strong chance (the BBC says up to 70 per cent) of showers developing and lasting well into the early hours of Sunday morning.

A warm start to the weekend in this area is expected to be followed by showers and a sharp dip in temperatures.A warm start to the weekend in this area is expected to be followed by showers and a sharp dip in temperatures.
SUNDAY – by the time we get up on Sunday, the rain should have subsided. We are in for a pleasant enough day with spells of sunshine just about managing to break through the clouds. However, it will feel much cooler than the previous two days, with temperatures peaking at between 18C and 20C (68F) in a gentle breeze.

