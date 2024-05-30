Weather forecast for the weekend in the Worksop and Retford area
The best time for sunshine is likely to be Sunday, which will also be the warmest of the three days, according to forecasters from the Met Office and the BBC. Here is our day-by-day guide:
FRIDAY – light cloud is predicted to rule the roost for the majority of a chilly last day of May, with temperatures struggling to get any higher than 15C (59F) in a moderate breeze. However, there is a negligible chance of rain and the day should brighten up during the evening, from about 6 pm, when at least three hours of sunshine are expected before a cool night.
SATURDAY – the consensus among the forecasters is that the first day of June will open and close with sunny intervals. But in between, from about 10 am to 5 pm, it will be cloudy in a gentle breeze. Temperatures are forecast to hover around the 16C to 17C mark during the day, dropping to 9C during another cool night into Sunday.
SUNDAY – unquestionably, the best day of the weekend, weather-wise, with the sun making an appearance from 6 am and shining on and off until nightfall. It should feel pleasant too, with temperatures finally hitting 20C (68F) during the afternoon. There’s a zero chance of rain, although a light northerly breeze might take the edge off the sunny warmth at times.