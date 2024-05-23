Weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend in the Worksop and Retford area
For the forecasts, issued by the Met Office and the BBC, are suggesting a combination of cloud, sunny spells and showers, some of which may well be thundery on Sunday. Sadly, it might feel quite cool for the time of year too. Here’s a day-by-day guide.
FRIDAY – a dull and overcast day is predicted, with temperatures struggling to reach a high of 15C, which is 59F, in a gentle south-westerly breeze. At least it will stay dry, but the only chance of sunshine comes in the evening between 7 pm and 9 pm.
SATURDAY – after a cool night, we should wake up to sunshine, which will last until mid-morning. From then, expect a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals for the rest of the day. The maximum daytime temperature is predicted to be 18C in another gentle wind. The chance of a shower or two hovers around the 20 per cent mark.
SUNDAY – this is likely to be the wettest day of the four over the weekend. It will start cloudy but, from 11 am right through to midnight, showers might never be far away, including thundery ones during the afternoon when the possibility of rain rises to 70 per cent. Daytime temperatures will reach a high of 18C
BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY – probably a frustrating day of sunny spells and light showers, with wind gusts of up to 21mph keeping temperatures down to a maximum of 15C. The BBC forecasts that the chance of rain from 11 am to 8 pm is between 35 and 50 per cent.