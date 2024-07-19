WATCH the moment a tornado wreaks havoc at Worksop children's play centre

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Jul 2024, 13:27 BST
A small tornado (known as a dust devil) has ripped through a children’s play area in Worksop – as owners share footage of the aftermath.

The ‘tornado’ removed a series of glass skylights from Kids Zone, located on Albion Close, Worksop.

Some of the glass smashed on to the neighbouring car park, but luckily despite people being inside the centre at the time, there were no injuries.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the play centre, said: “We are still in shock at the incident but so relieved nobody was injured.

The building's roof was damaged by the incident. Photo: Kids Zone WorksopThe building's roof was damaged by the incident. Photo: Kids Zone Worksop
The building's roof was damaged by the incident. Photo: Kids Zone Worksop

“Thank you to all those customers who have understood our difficulty with all parties this weekend being cancelled.

“We are so sorry but the situation is truly beyond our control.

“We also wish to thank our trade neighbours in Retford and Harworth who have showed support to our customers at this difficult time.”

The freak weather incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon (July 17).

At the time of the incident there was a line of heavy showers moving through which had intensified directly over Worksop, which would have produced some strong up draughts, according to the BBC senior weather presenter Anna Church.

A Facebook post shared on Friday, July 19, said: “Special mention also to Sally Roberts at Captain Jacks in Retford for calling us and offering support in whatever way and Sammie Benson – who has messaged us from The Beehive Soft Play at Ollerton with similar sentiment.

“Thank you.”

Kids Zone is working with its contractors and insurers in an effort to repair the damage and reopen the site.

