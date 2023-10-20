UPDATE: No trains between Nottingham and Derby and Robin Hood Line services also affected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is has also confirmed that all trains between Newark Castle and Crewe, going through Nottingham have also been cancelled, as have mainline services between London St Pancras and Sheffield due to flooding in Derbyshire stopping trains getting through to Derby and Chesterfield.

Services between Nottingham and Grantham and Skegness have also been cancelled for the rest of the day.

Mainline services between Nottingham and London are running as normal.

The Robin Hood Line has now been closed between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop

Services are still partly running on the Robin Hood Line, which runs between Nottingham and Worksop and serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Newstead, Sutton, Kirkby, Whitwell and Creswell.

However, services between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop were cancelled earlier this afternoon and will not resume today, meaning all Robin Hood Line trains will only run between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse.

Initially, services were running as normal but the ongoing torrential rain has now forced the closure of the line between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.

EMR is advising people to check its website for details of any issues affecting their journeys.

On it’s website, it said: “Multiple EMR routes are closed, with trains unable to run due to severe weather, with heavy rainfall flooding the railway.

“We strongly recommend that you do not attempt to start a journey on one of our affected routes tonight, as we cannot guarantee you will be able to reach your destination.“Services will be disrupted through the rest of today and into the start of service tomorrow (Saturday).

"Safety checks on railway infrastructure will be required to understand the damage caused by the floodwater.

"In some places, repairs to the railway may be necessary.

"You should check your entire journey before attempting to travel tonight, or tomorrow morning.

“If you have not already started your journey today, we strongly recommend that you travel tomorrow instead.

You may use your EMR ticket dated for travel today (Friday), to travel on EMR services tomorrow.

“We have an extremely limited number of rail replacement buses on route.

"We are adding these to online journey planners to assist you in identifying the option being available to you.

"This is proving difficult to source additional buses due to the ongoing road conditions.

"We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.

“We have relaxed some of our usual ticket restrictions, so if you hold an ‘advance ricket’ which is usually valid on a specific train you may use it to travel on any of our trains on this route.“Also, if you have an ‘off peak’ or ‘super off peak’ ticket you may use it on board peak time trains on this route today.”

On the trams, Nottingham Express Transit (NET) say all services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell are running as normal, although there are longer waiting times caused firstly by a car accident in Nottingham this morning and then a tram fault that briefly closed the line between University Boulevard and Meadows Way West south of Nottingham city centre.