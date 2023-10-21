UPDATE: Flooding causing more disruption to Nottinghamshire train services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop are again being affected with trains still unable to run between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.

The line, which serves Mansfield, Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton, Shireoaks and Creswell is also seeing some services being cancelled as a result today – passengers are advised to check the EMR website for details of which trains are running.

EMR also initially published on its website that morning services between Nottingham and London were being cancelled due to a landslip but services have now mainly been restored.

Trains between Nottingham and London are suspended this morning due to a landslip caused by flooding. Photo: Submitted

Continued flooding is also still disrupting to mainline services between London, Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Regionally, services are suspended between Nottingham and Matlock and Nottingham and Newark with the hope of resuming services from 10am this morning.

Services are also suspended between Nottingham and Liverpool Lime Street with no time set for a resumption at this stage.

EMR said: “Multiple EMR routes remained closed, with trains unable to run after heavy rainfall flooded the railway and also caused a landslip.

"We strongly recommend that you travel later today.

"As the weather has continued through the night and rain has fallen continously, we cannot guarantee you will be able to complete your journey this morning.

"We are currently looking at rail replacement buses on routes with no train service.

"Once these are confirmed they wil be added to the online journey planners to assist you in identifying the option being available to you.

"We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.

“We have relaxed some of our usual ticket restrictions.

"If you hold an ‘advance ticket’ which is usually valid on a specific train you may use it to travel on any of our trains on this route.