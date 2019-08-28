Turning 'much cooler'- watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Good morning! Here's the weather forecast for Wednesday.

After a sweltering couple of days, the region is waking up to a cool and cloudy morning (August 28).

A few showery outbreaks of rain are possible.

Some brighter or sunny intervals developing for a time, before thicker cloud and further outbreaks spread in from the west through the afternoon.

Feeling 'much cooler' than recent days, say the Met Office.

The maximum temperature will peak at 22 °C.

