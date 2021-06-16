This is when thunderstorms will start in Worksop tonight and how long they'll last

While today has been one of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures soaring to 26°C – thunderstorms are forecast to hit Worksop tonight.

By Sam Jackson
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 7:18 pm

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office from today (Wednesday, June 16) until Saturday, June 19.

According to the most recent forecast, it will become cloudy overnight with an increasing chance of rain and thunder storms.

Thursday will see temperatures markedly cooler than today, reaching a high of around 19C.

Rain and storms could be on the way.

The weather warning for thunderstorms and flash flooding is in place on Friday and Saturday as well, with heavy showers expected in between periods of dry and sunny spells.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 17C on Friday and Saturday.

The yellow notice covers most of England, from the south coast to Middlesbrough – all of which could be hit by thunderstorms and bursts of flash flooding.

