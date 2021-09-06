This is when the heatwave will hit Worksop this week - full weather report here
The sun is going to be shining in Worksop and Bassetlaw this week with highs of 28 degrees predicted.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:07 am
The Met Office predicts that there will be some lovely summer weather this week.
Today will kick the week off with sunshine, when there will be sunny intervals all day long with temperature reaching 26C.
Temperatures will reach 28C on Tuesday and Wednesday when two days of sunshine are forecast.
The heatwave is not going to last however.
By Thursday, September 9 temperatures are set to fall to 23C and there is the chance of an occasional shower.
Temperatures will fall further by the weekend with a temperature of 20C forecast for Saturday and 19C on Sunday.