This is when the heatwave will hit Worksop this week - full weather report here

The Met Office predicts that there will be some lovely summer weather this week.

Today will kick the week off with sunshine, when there will be sunny intervals all day long with temperature reaching 26C.

Temperatures will reach 28C on Tuesday and Wednesday when two days of sunshine are forecast.

A heatwave has been forecast for Worksop this week. Picture of The Canch in the sunshine.

The heatwave is not going to last however.

By Thursday, September 9 temperatures are set to fall to 23C and there is the chance of an occasional shower.