This is how long the heatwave is set to continue in Worksop

Well, for once where the weather is concerned, the outlook is great – with the heatwave here to stay for the next week at least, according to forecasters.

Temperature records for the year were smashed last week, with the mercury climbing to almost 30C in some places, and Worksopians heading out in their droves to beauty spots such as Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest to take full advantage of the glorious weather.

Temperatures could spike as high as 24C today (Monday, June 7) as we kick off the week with a ‘dry morning with plenty of sunshine’.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"It'll feel muggy though,” says the Met Office, “with showers for many during the afternoon, occasionally heavy with a chance of thunder and hail”.

There will be a fine and largely sunny start to the day on Tuesday, becoming increasingly cloudy but remaining warm.

Temperatures will continue to hover at the 24C mark until the weekend, when the town could see two days of non-stop sunshine.

In the long-term, forecasters say we will see ‘a good deal of fine and dry weather’ across most of the UK for the end of June, although there could be a few showers in places and perhaps some rain in the far north at times. Still, temperatures are likely to be ‘above average’.

By the end of June and into early July, conditions will probably become more unsettled with an increasing chance of rain spreading across the UK.