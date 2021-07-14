Temperatures set to soar in Worksop with highs of 27C forecast
Temperatures are set to reach 27C this weekend in Worksop.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 12:11 pm
Forecasters at the Met Office said temperatures will increase over the end of the week.
The temperatures is set to reach 26C on Friday and Saturday with a high of 27C forecast for Sunday.
Forecasters said it will be a “fine and increasingly warm spell of weather with long spells of strong sunshine.”
It will stay warm throughout next week, but temperatures are set to fall slightly to around 23C, with rain expected by the weekend of July 24 and 25.