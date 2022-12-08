The latest forecast comes as the UK Health Security Agency has issued a warning over the arrival of freezing weather across the country.

The Met Office and UKHSA have warned all regions of England will experience severe cold weather starting on the evening of Wednesday, December 7.

The amber cold weather warning will remain in place until Monday, December 12.

The weather is about to get a whole lot colder in the coming days.

Temperatures in Mansfield are expected to remain below 5C for at least the next week, with minimum overnight temperatures reaching -6C tonight, December 8.

Tomorrow (Friday, December 9) will see a chilly start, with a widespread sharp frost and risk of icy surfaces.

Otherwise, it will be largely dry with sunny spells but feeling rather cold. Light winds. Maximum temperature 3C. Minimum temperature -3C.

Saturday through to Monday will be a very cold period, especially overnight with widespread frosts and some freezing fog patches. It will often be sunny during the day, away from any lingering freezing fog patches.

Wintry showers may also be experienced at times over the weekend.

