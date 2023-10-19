News you can trust since 1895
Storm Babet: Amber weather warnings for heavy rain now issued for Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Nottinghamshire from yellow to amber for tomorrow (Friday) with Storm Babet set to bring torrential rain to much of the UK.
By John Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:44 BST
The Met Office initially issued a yellow warning for rain that will come into force at midnight tonight (Thursday).

But for Friday, it has now issued a stronger amber warning for Nottinghamshire and other parts of the East Midlands, East Anglia and Yorkshire as Storm Babet sweeps up the country, bringing at times prologned spells of heavy or torrential rain to many parts.

Amber warnings mean:

The Met Office has now issued an amber warning for Nottinghamshire as Storm Babet hits the UK
  • Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life
  • A possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads
  • Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
  • Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses possible

The amber warning will come into force from 12noon on Friday and remain in place until 6am on Saturday.

The yellow warning will also remain in place until 6am on Saturday.

Tony Wardle, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding.

"It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some strong winds in some areas.

Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops.”

The advice is to check the Met Office website regularly for updates as well as train, tram and bus websites for news of any potential disruption to services.

