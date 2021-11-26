Yellow weather warnings in Bassetlaw may cause potential travel disruptions and damage. The notice runs from 12 midnight to 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office says tonight will see the weather become “very windy overnight. Cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, heavy at times spreading south across the region. Snow mostly over hills, but perhaps to some lower levels away from the coast by the early hours”.

Saturday will be “very windy and cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, gradually becoming more confined to the east through the day”.

The Met Office have issued weather warnings for strong winds and rain this weekend.

Bassetlaw is to expect winds of up to 24mph and Saturday will see temperatures with a high of 4, and lows of 0 degrees celsius.

Alex Deakin, Met Office meteorologist and weather forecaster, said: “Temperatures will hover around freezing, certainly some towns and cities dropping below a cold feel because of that very strong wind.

"All areas blustery on Saturday morning. Still a potential for those winds to be causing damage.

"The warnings will remain in force for much of Saturday.

"Further showers coming into the eastern parts of England and Scotland which will continue to have some snow mixed in.”

Wintry showers will continue across parts of the east with the potential for ice.