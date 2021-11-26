Storm Arwen: Bassetlaw set to be hit by strong winds as weather warnings are issued
Yellow weather warnings for high winds in England have been issued by the Met Office for this weekend.
Yellow weather warnings in Bassetlaw may cause potential travel disruptions and damage. The notice runs from 12 midnight to 6pm on Saturday.
The Met Office says tonight will see the weather become “very windy overnight. Cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, heavy at times spreading south across the region. Snow mostly over hills, but perhaps to some lower levels away from the coast by the early hours”.
Saturday will be “very windy and cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, gradually becoming more confined to the east through the day”.
Bassetlaw is to expect winds of up to 24mph and Saturday will see temperatures with a high of 4, and lows of 0 degrees celsius.
Alex Deakin, Met Office meteorologist and weather forecaster, said: “Temperatures will hover around freezing, certainly some towns and cities dropping below a cold feel because of that very strong wind.
"All areas blustery on Saturday morning. Still a potential for those winds to be causing damage.
"The warnings will remain in force for much of Saturday.
"Further showers coming into the eastern parts of England and Scotland which will continue to have some snow mixed in.”
Wintry showers will continue across parts of the east with the potential for ice.
Parts of the UK have been issued a red warning - meaning there is potentially a risk to life - as winds of up to 90mph are expected when Storm Arwen hits.