The Met Office has named the storm, Storm Franklin and has issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain for across the UK with gusts of up to 60mph predicted for Worksop and Retford.

The yellow warning for rain – which brings the added threat of flooding – expires at 6pm tonight (Sunday) but the warning for more strong winds remains in place until 1pm on Monday.

Andy Page, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “Following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice.

New yellow weather warnings for strong winds from Storm Franklin have been issued across the UK

Storm Franklin means further travel disruption is possible again on Monday morning with delays to public transport and some roads being closed.

Power cuts are also possible, as is further damage to buildings and more trees could be brought down.

More immediately, heavy rain is likely to make driving conditions more hazardous today.

Rod Dennis, RAC breakdown spokesperson, said: “Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like conditions on the roads will remain challenging right through the weekend.

"With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front.

“It’s not just strong winds that they’ll need to contend with – on Sunday intense rainfall becomes a feature making driving arduous.

"If conditions get particularly bad again, people should consider postponing their journeys, and for those who have to drive, it’s vital they keep their wits about them at all times.”

The country is still trying to clear up from the damage caused by Storm Eunice which saw several buildings damaged across the UK and severe travel disruption, notably on the railways where East Midlands Railway ultimately suspended mainline services between Nottingham and London St Pancras during Friday afternoon.