Motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions as yellow weather warning issued for Bassetlaw

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on the roads today after a weather warning was issued.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 8:50 am

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog which remains in place until lunchtime today.

It is a cold stars to the day with temperatures set to get no higher than 5C in Worksop today.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue has told motorists to avoid unnecessary journeys and slow down when driving on the roads and leave plenty of space between vehicles.

A yellow weather warning for fog is in place across a large part of England. Picture: Met Office

