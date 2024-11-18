Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A spell of snow may bring disruption during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow national severe weather warnings for snow and ice are currently in place across parts of the UK, from Monday to Wednesday.

The yellow weather warning has been issued in the East Midlands – with Nottinghamshire likely to face some disruptions due to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Suri, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “An area of low pressure slides its way eastwards on Monday night.

Snow Stock photo by Adobe Images.

“The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning.

“It will also be windy in the far south.

“Updates to the warnings throughout the week are likely, so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

Check www.metoffice.gov.uk/ for updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the severe weather warnings, amber and yellow Cold Health Alerts have been issued by the UKHSA, which provides alerts for the health sector in England.

Darren Clark, national highways severe weather resilience manager, said: “Gritters will be out treating our roads around the clock when ice or snow is forecast, but it is still important to drive to the conditions.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and where the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”