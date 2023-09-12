News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Met Office issues weather warning with flooding threat for Nottinghamshire

Forecasters have issued a weather alert for Nottinghamshire today, warning of heavy rain with the risk of flooding and travel disruption in the county.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 12th Sep 2023, 08:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 08:33 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The alert, which is in place until 1pm on Tuesday, adds that spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer, with bus and train services probably affected. Forecasters also said flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

Read More
Rising food costs blamed as Nottinghamshire Council puts up the price for school...

The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain are expected to become heavier and more persistent during the early hours of Tuesday, extending east across northeast Wales, the north Midlands, parts of northern England and Lincolnshire.

Forecasters have warned of flooding and travel disruption today. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)Forecasters have warned of flooding and travel disruption today. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)
Forecasters have warned of flooding and travel disruption today. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)
Most Popular

“Some 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is likely quite widely within about six hours, with perhaps as much as 40-50mm in a few places. This is likely to cause some flooding and disruption in some locations. The rain is likely to turn more showery during Tuesday afternoon.”

Related topics:NottinghamshireMet OfficeWalesEnglandLincolnshire