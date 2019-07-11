Met Office issues warnings as thunderstorms set to strike in Nottinghamshire today

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers in Nottinghamshire from 12pm-9pm today.

Thunderstorm

This may cause some travel disruption and interruption to power supplies.

Nottinghamshire County Council has asked if you spot a fallen tree on the road, please report it to them on 0300 500 80 80.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during Thursday afternoon across parts of Scotland and northern England. Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually die out during Thursday evening.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.