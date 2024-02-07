Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow alert has been issued from 6am tomorrow until 6pm on Friday, with forecasters warning that snowfall in the area could cause disruption. They are warning of potential travel disruption and the possibility of power cuts and impact on mobile phone coverage.

The Met Office said: “A band of rain, sleet and snow will move north on Thursday. At low levels, accumulating snow will be very variable with some places seeing little or no snow, whilst others see 2-5 cm accumulate over a few hours before gradually thawing later Thursday and overnight. Strong and gusty easterly winds may lead to some drifting in places, particularly over higher ground.

"What should I do? Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so to keep yourself and others safe: plan your route, checking for delays and road closures, amending your travel plans if necessary; if driving, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off; make sure you have essentials packed in your car in the event of any delays (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

"People cope better when they have prepared in advance for the risk of power cuts or being cut off from services and amenities due to the snow. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”