Here's when thunderstorms are predicted to hit Nottinghamshire this week

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across most of England and parts of Wales which is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, June 16, to 6am on Friday, June 18.

A yellow thunderstorm warning means there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms in Nottinghamshire this week

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded road.

And there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.