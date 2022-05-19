Here's what to expect the weather to throw at us this weekend in Worksop

Friday, May 20 will see mostly clouds with sunny spells until around 4pm. Light rain is then expected, followed by light and heavy showers into the evening with a chance of thunder, according to data released by the Met Office. There will be highs of 16C and a moderate breeze.

Saturday we can expect sunny spells until after lunch but then overcast for the rest of the day – slightly cooler temperatures than we’ve seen this week, with highs of 17C and a gentle breeze.

Sunday offers light cloud with a genre breeze with highs again of 19C.

There have been better weekends.