Here's what to expect from the weather in Bassetlaw this weekend

Friday evening looks fine but there will be a westerly breeze, which will feel chilly once the sun disappears.

Moving into Saturday, the breeze will subside and it will be a fine, dry day with plenty of warm sunshine.

Temperatures will be well up in the teens and tipping into the low 20C range.

The weather could be a mixed bag this weekend but the sun will shine on Saturday.

More of an easterly breeze could pick up for Sunday and there are signs of a few heavy, even thundery showers breaking out – but forecasters are not confident about those.

The temperatures are set to dip to lows of 13C and highs of 16C.

The day will start cloudy with a few heavy showers in places, turning drier in the afternoon with spells of late sunshine.