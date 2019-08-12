Here's what the weather will be like today

It will be mostly dry and sunny during the morning.

However, cloudy conditions across the far north of the region may produce some patchy rain, clearing around midday.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and few showers during the afternoon, possibly heavy at times. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers this evening. These easing across much of the region to leave a largely dry and clear night, although showers may continue to affect northwestern parts. Minimum temperature 8 °C.