Here's today's weather for Nottinghamshire

The Met Office say today will be a sunny day with possible showers.

A spokesperson for The Met Office said: "It will be a chilly start. Then an often sunny day with variable cloud and some showers.

"Still feeling on the cool side with onshore breezes. Then clear with a slight frost overnight."

Maximum temperature 11 °C.