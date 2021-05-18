Here is when Worksop is set to roast in 22C heatwave

The UK is braced for a 16-day heatwave after a veritable washout of a month- with temperatures clawing as high 22C in Worksop towards the end of June.

According to Accuweather, the heatwave will kick off around the middle of June when temperatures will soar to 20C, eventually rising to 22C on June 23.

The town could see a few thundery showers but it will still stay balmy into July, hovering from 19C to 22C.

People relax in warm sunshine (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

July could be even more glorious with the town basking in nine days of non-stop 22C heat.

Today (Tuesday, May 18) peak temperatures will reach 15C with thundery showers forecast for later this afternoon.

More rain will hit Worksop towards the end of the week and remaining cool into the weekend.