This is the weather forecast for today (Sunday, September 22).

There is a chance of scattered thundery showers through the morning but also some warm, drier, brighter interludes.

During the afternoon, a more organised band of thundery showers moves north, but a drier evening to follow. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Most places will be dry overnight with some clear periods.

However, some patchy low cloud and fog is likely to form. Winds generally light. Minimum temperature 13 °C.