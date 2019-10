The Met Office say light showers that start the day will clear by the evening in Nottinghamshire.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Largely cloudy this morning with some rain or showers, perhaps locally heavy.

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire Police urge people to use 999 responsibly after nuisance call

"Gradually turning drier and brighter through this afternoon and evening."

READ MORE: Calls for government to fix social care 'crisis' in Notts

The maximum temperature will be 17 °C.