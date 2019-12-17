Fresh yellow warning issued for ice as temperatures plummet across East Midlands

A fresh weather warning has been issued for ice across the East Midlands, as temperatures are set to plummet to freezing.

The Met Office has issued the warning from 9pm tonight, December 17, until 10am tomorrow, affecting commuters on the way into work in the morning.

ice warnings are in place across the UK as temperatures drop.

Forecasters are predicting icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making injuries or accidents more likely.

The warning will affect most of the East Midands, including most of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Although the temperature is set to hover around freeing for much of the night, it may drop as low as -3.

A Met Office statement read: “Icy patches are expected to develop on untreated surfaces, especially where they remain wet following showers or rainfall this afternoon and evening.

“Staying dry across the region, but mist and freezing fog re-forming overnight, and with a widespread frost by Wednesday morning, with a minimum temperature of -3 °C.”

It comes after the county has seen snowfall over the weekend, on high ground near Buxton and Matlock.

A yellow warning for ice has also been put in place for other parts of the country, including the West Midlands and South Yorkshire.

Looking ahead to Thursday, it will be cloudy, with bouts of rain dampening the country throughout the day, and the temperature staying at a mild 10 °C.

Friday, similarly is looking like it will be a wet and windy start, becoming a little brighter during the afternoon.