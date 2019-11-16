Foggy and drizzly start to Saturday's weather in Notts - but what about tomorrow?

A cold and cloudy start to Saturday (November 16) will bring little parts of drizzle in places across Nottinghamshire.

Forecaster The Met Office has said that brighter skies could spread across the region throughout the day, but northern parts of the county.

Foggy weather in Nottinghamshire is expected to clear.

There will also be a cold night tonight, with a minimum of -1C.

The Met Office said: "A rather cloudy start, with perhaps a little drizzle in places. Bright or sunny skies across the south will gradually spread northwards through today, although the far north may remain cloudy with a little drizzle at times. Maximum temperature 8C.

"Rather cloudy across the north of the region tonight, with some rain at first. Dry further south with clear spells. A few fog patches possible and a patchy frost here too. Minimum temperature -1C."

The forecast for Sunday to Wednesday said: "A cold but bright start in the south though cloudier later. A cloudy start across the north, with perhaps a little rain here by the evening. Maximum temperature 8C.

"A patchy frost Monday morning, then dry and sunny with a few showers towards the east. Tuesday and Wednesday should be mostly dry with some sunshine, but a frosty overnight."