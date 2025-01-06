Flood alert: Flood warning issued as flooding 'expected' at River Ryton in Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A flood alert has been issued for Worksop due to expected flooding at the River Ryton. The areas at highest risk include Shelley Street, Worksop Town Centre, Ryton Street, Central Avenue, and Shireoaks.

Flood alerts are in effect throughout the county, with flooding anticipated at the River Ryton in Worksop.

River levels are rising at the Worksop river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and snow melt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Consequently, flooding of property is possible to continue until 11am today (January 6).

A flood alert has been issued for Worksop due to expected flooding at the River Ryton. The areas at highest risk include Shelley Street, Worksop Town Centre, Ryton Street, Central Avenue, and Shireoaks.A flood alert has been issued for Worksop due to expected flooding at the River Ryton. The areas at highest risk include Shelley Street, Worksop Town Centre, Ryton Street, Central Avenue, and Shireoaks.
A flood alert has been issued for Worksop due to expected flooding at the River Ryton. The areas at highest risk include Shelley Street, Worksop Town Centre, Ryton Street, Central Avenue, and Shireoaks.

Areas most at risk are Worksop Town Centre, including Ryton Street, Central Avenue and the Shireoaks.

Further light rainfall is forecast over the next six hours.

According to the gov.uk alert, river levels are expected to rise until 1pm today (January 6).

Read More
Weather: Flood warnings issued for 29 areas where flooding is “expected” after s...

Residents have been advised to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and avoid contact with flood water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The message will be updated by 5pm today, or as the situation changes.

See more at: check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/034FWFRYWORKSP.

River levels are also rising at the Worksop river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

Areas most at risk include Shelley Street in Worksop. River levels are expected to remain high until 8am on January 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more updates throughout the day, check: check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/034FWFRYSHELLY.

Residents in the affected areas are once again advised to move their possessions and valuables to higher ground or to safety, and to turn off their gas, electricity, and water.

Related topics:WorksopFlood warningResidentsFlood alerts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice