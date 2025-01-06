Flood alert: Flood warning issued as flooding 'expected' at River Ryton in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood alert has been issued for Worksop due to expected flooding at the River Ryton. The areas at highest risk include Shelley Street, Worksop Town Centre, Ryton Street, Central Avenue, and Shireoaks.

Flood alerts are in effect throughout the county, with flooding anticipated at the River Ryton in Worksop.

River levels are rising at the Worksop river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and snow melt.

Consequently, flooding of property is possible to continue until 11am today (January 6).

Areas most at risk are Worksop Town Centre, including Ryton Street, Central Avenue and the Shireoaks.

Further light rainfall is forecast over the next six hours.

According to the gov.uk alert, river levels are expected to rise until 1pm today (January 6).

Residents have been advised to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and avoid contact with flood water.

The message will be updated by 5pm today, or as the situation changes.

See more at: check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/034FWFRYWORKSP.

River levels are also rising at the Worksop river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

Areas most at risk include Shelley Street in Worksop. River levels are expected to remain high until 8am on January 7.

For more updates throughout the day, check: check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/034FWFRYSHELLY.

Residents in the affected areas are once again advised to move their possessions and valuables to higher ground or to safety, and to turn off their gas, electricity, and water.