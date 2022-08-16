Residents are being warned of flooding in the Ryton Oldcotes catchment area in Worksop as the town sees heavy rainfall from thunderstorms.

The rain has caused much disruption with train and bus cancellations, and affecting businesses. Morrisons Worksop has been pictured on social media with rainfall entering the shop floor, gathering several inches of water.

Bassetlaw Hospital has also asked people to only attend the Emergency Department if it is ‘absolutely necessary’ due to a large amount of standing water on site.

A statement issued on GOV.UK said: “River levels are rising at the Worksop river gauge as a result of localised thunderstorms.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible this evening (August 16). Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Priorswell Road, Central Avenue, Steeley Lane at Worksop, Snape Lane at Serlby, Mill Lane and Great North Road at Scrooby.

“We expect river levels to remain high through this evening.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

There has been a high volume of rainfall in Worksop. Credit: Christopher Henson/Facebook

For a flood alert, GOV.UK recommends regularly checking flood warnings and preparing a bag with medicines and insurance documents.

At the time of writing, there is no yellow weather warning for Wednesday (August 17) in Worksop, and rainfall is expected to stop by 7am.

To sign up for flood warnings, visit: https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings