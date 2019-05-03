‘Colder than of late’ in today’s weather- watch the forecast

Happy Friday- here’s today’s weather forecast.

Sadly, the Met Office say it will feel ‘colder than of late’ today (May 3) with cloud, showers and light winds.

But it will ‘probably become brighter’ later with temperatures rising as high as a pleasant 12C.

How is the Bank Holiday looking? It will be cold with sunshine and showers on Saturday, with the cold accentuated by strong winds.

Becoming drier and less windy from Sunday, although probably cloudier into Monday, with widespread overnight frosts returning.

