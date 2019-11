Bus services in Worksop are being diverted as many routes are flooded. n

Service six and seven cannot serve Shireoaks and the Gateford Estate due to flooding.

The service will take its normal route normal route to Ashes Park then divert via A57 towards Sainsburys and Rhodesia.

Service seven will run into Rhodesia as normal then divert via A57 to Gateford Rd and Ashes Park.