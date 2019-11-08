Bassetlaw council issue update on Worksop floods

Worksop Town Centre and the surrounding areas are still affected by the flooding, and Bassetlaw council are advising people to avoid the Town Centre until further notice.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police continue to provide assistance.

Bassetlaw District Council

Residents and businesses have been evacuated from Newcastle Avenue, Central Avenue and the surrounding streets. Those affected are being advised to go to the Emergency Rest Centre that is currently operating at Worksop Leisure Centre on Valley Road, or stay with friends or relatives.

Bassetlaw District Council’s Housing Team, Nottinghamshire County Council Social Services, the British Red Cross and Barnsley Premier Leisure Staff are present at the Emergency Rest Centre and are available to provide support and assistance for those people who are affected and need assistance.

If you have been made temporarily homeless due to the floods, please speak to staff at the Rest Centre or call 01909 533 533, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and ask for housing needs. Call 0800 590 542, and ask for housing needs.

The council’s severe weather emergency provision is being provided by Hope Community Services who can provide assistance to anyone who is sleeping rough or is homeless.

Worksop’s Market has also been cancelled until further notice and we have suspended parking enforcement in all of our car parks in Worksop.

Currently the affected streets include:

Bridge Street, Newcastle Avenue, Central Avenue, Watson Road, Ryton Street and the surrounding areas. Please avoid these areas if you are able to.

Neil Taylor, Chief Executive at Bassetlaw District Council, said; “The Emergency Services have been working hard throughout the night to ensure that residents are safe and have been evacuated from homes and businesses that are at risk.

“If anyone needs assistance, please visit the Emergency Rest Centre where support is available. As the flood waters start to recede we will be providing additional services along with other agencies to help residents who have been forced out of their homes due to the floods. We will provide further information on this as soon as we are able to.”