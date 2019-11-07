North Notts College has closed for the day due to weather conditions.

Tonight’s Retford Post 16 Centre Open Event, due to take place from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, has also been cancelled.

Bad weather shuts North Notts College

Retford Post Centre’s next open event is scheduled for January 23 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for the college said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and, for anyone who had planned to attend the Retford Post 16 Centre open event, please contact the college at contact@nnc.ac.uk or 01909 504500.

"For any enquiries to North Notts College please use the same contact information."