The award-winning park’s pools and water feature offered welcome relief from the sun’s rays to several park residents, including tigers, bears and meerkats, while others just chilled out and took it easy to the delight of visitors.

1. Bear A run through some wet grass was just what this brown bear needed to cool down. other Buy a Photo

2. Baboons Coming from Africa, baboons are well used to hot temperatures. other Buy a Photo

3. Lemur A cooling drink was just what was needed for this lemur. other Buy a Photo

4. Lion The king and queen of the beasts decided a doze in shady spot was ideal for them. other Buy a Photo

View more