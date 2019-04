The east midlands will see a warmer today today - with temperatures rising to 14 degrees Celsius and light showers dying out as the day goes on.

After a cloudy start it will become mainly dry with bright or sunny spells for the afternoon.

There will be a brisk breeze at first - becoming lighter later on and feeling a little warmer.

Tonight a mist and fog will develop however and it will turn chilly - with a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius.